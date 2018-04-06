Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 4/6/2018 7:00 AM

1 year after Mar-a-Lago summit, US-China ties on tenterhooks

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this April 7, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk after their meetings at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. A year after Trump tried to disarm Xi at Mar-a-Lago with smooth talk and hospitality, he's resorted to hard ball and found that Xi is willing to throw it back. But at least for now, the acrimony over trade is unlikely to spill over into sensitive national security issues.

    FILE - In this April 7, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk after their meetings at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. A year after Trump tried to disarm Xi at Mar-a-Lago with smooth talk and hospitality, he's resorted to hard ball and found that Xi is willing to throw it back. But at least for now, the acrimony over trade is unlikely to spill over into sensitive national security issues.
    Associated Press

 
By MATTHEW PENNINGTON
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has resorted to hardball with Chinese President Xi Jinping (SHEE JEEN-PEENG) a year after he first tried to disarm him at Mar-a-Lago with smooth talk and hospitality.

But former U.S. officials and China experts say the acrimony over trade is unlikely to spill over into sensitive national security issues.

They say China has no interest in escalating the dispute and wants to reach a trade compromise with the U.S. There's also plenty of opposition to tariffs from the U.S. side, including from supporters of Trump.

The threat of tariff wars between the two world powers has nevertheless roiled global markets and deepened mistrust between the two governments.

On Thursday, Trump instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account