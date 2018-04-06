Breaking News Bar
 
Ex-South Africa leader's corruption case adjourns until June

  • Protesters in support of former president Jacob Zuma protest in Durban South Africa, Friday, April 6, 2018. Zuma is expected to appear at the High Court on charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.

Associated Press
DURBAN, South Africa -- A corruption case against former South African president Jacob Zuma has been adjourned until June 8.

A judge made the announcement on Friday as Zuma sat in the dock of a packed courtroom.

Some Zuma supporters gathered near the courthouse in the coastal city of Durban to declare that the former leader is not guilty of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.

The charges were recently reinstated after being thrown out nearly a decade ago and relate to an arms deal in the 1990s, when Zuma was deputy president.

Zuma, whose presidency was marked by scandals, says he has not done anything wrong. He resigned Feb. 14 on the orders of his party, the African National Congress.

