News
posted: 4/6/2018 7:00 AM

Warhol's Elvis portrait could fetch $30M at Christie's sale

  • A painting by Andy Warhol called 'Double Elvis [Ferus Type]' (1963) is displayed at Christie's auction rooms in London, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The painting will be offered in the Post-War and Contemporary Art Evening Auction in New York on May 17, and carries a price tag in the region of 30 million US dollars (21,390,300 UK pounds). The portraits are on display at Christie's London showroom from Friday until April 10.

  • Paintings by Andy Warhol called 'Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H., Jr.' (1964), left, and 'Double Elvis [Ferus Type]' (1963) are displayed at Christie's auction rooms in London, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The paintings will be offered in the Post-War and Contemporary Art Evening Auction in New York on May 17, and carry a price tag in the region of 30 million US dollars (21,390,300 UK pounds) each. The portraits are on display at Christie's London showroom from Friday until April 10.

  • A painting by Andy Warhol called 'Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H., Jr.' (1964) is displayed at Christie's auction rooms in London, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The painting will be offered in the Post-War and Contemporary Art Evening Auction in New York on May 17, and carries a price tag in the region of 30 million US dollars (21,390,300 UK pounds). The portraits are on display at Christie's London showroom from Friday until April 10.

  • Paintings by Andy Warhol called 'Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H., Jr.' (1964), left, and 'Double Elvis [Ferus Type]' (1963) are displayed at Christie's auction rooms in London, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The paintings will be offered in the Post-War and Contemporary Art Evening Auction in New York on May 17, and carry a price tag in the region of 30 million US dollars (21,390,300 UK pounds) each. The portraits are on display at Christie's London showroom from Friday until April 10.

LONDON -- An Andy Warhol painting of Elvis Presley - the pop artist's only full-length portrait - is for sale with an estimated price tag of around $30 million.

"Double Elvis (Ferus Type)" depicts the hip-swiveling musician holding a revolver, as he appeared in the 1960 movie Western "Flaming Star." A ghostly duplicate image hovers in the background.

The 1963 black-on-silver portrait is being auctioned by Christie's in New York on May 17, alongside Warhol's "Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H., Jr."

One of a series of mug shot images created by Warhol for the 1964 New York World's Fair, it's also expected to fetch "in the region of $30 million," Christie's says.

The portraits are on display at Christie's London showroom from Friday until Tuesday.

Christie's contemporary art chairman Alex Rotter said the paintings - of "the King of Rock 'n' Roll and the career criminal" - are "very memorable and early examples of Warhol's profound understanding of fame."

The record for a Warhol work is $105 million paid for "Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster)" at a 2013 Sotheby's auction.

