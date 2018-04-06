Breaking News Bar
 
Deerfield faces lawsuit after semi-automatic weapons ban

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- The northern Chicago suburb of Deerfield is being sued after its village board voted unanimously to ban certain semi-automatic firearms.

The Illinois State Rifle Association, the Second Amendment Foundation and Deerfield resident Daniel Easterday filed the lawsuit Thursday in Lake County court. They say the ban infringes on citizens' right to acquire and keep firearms and is unenforceable because it is pre-empted by state law. They're asking for a permanent injunction and say the ordinance causes them irreparable harm.

The ban goes into effect June 13. Residents who don't remove banned weapons face a fine of $1,000 a day. The ban includes the AR-15, which has been used in mass shootings.

The village said in a statement that it has received the lawsuit and "believes it has acted within its statutory authority."

