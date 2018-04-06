Breaking News Bar
 
Marine vessel may have caused leaks into Straits of Mackinac

  • FILE - This Feb. 11, 2014 aerial file photo shows a view of the Mackinac Bridge, which spans a 5-mile-wide freshwater channel called the Straits of Mackinac that separates Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas. Officials say hundreds of gallons of potentially toxic coolant fluid have leaked from electric power cables in the waterway that links Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. (Keith King/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP, Pool, File)

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. -- The U.S. Coast Guard says a coolant fluid leak this week from submerged electric cables into the waterway that connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan may have been caused by a marine vessel.

Ensign Pamela Manns said Friday that the Coast Guard is investigating the cause.

The Coast Guard says about 600 gallons (2,270 liters) of mineral-based synthetic oil escaped into the Straits of Mackinac, which is between Michigan's Upper and Lower peninsulas. The two cables are operated by Wisconsin-based American Transmission Company, which has taken them out of service.

Officials say there's little risk to the public or wildlife because the fluid will be diluted, while heavy shoreline ice should prevent anyone from coming in contact with the oil.

