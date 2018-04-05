Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 4/5/2018 7:03 AM

Packages of bullets sent to Italian referees association

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ROME -- The Italian referees association says it has been sent packages filled with bullets.

AIA president Marcello Nicchi says on Thursday the parcels were sent to him, the vice president, and to referee selector Nicola Rizzoli.

The development comes amid fan protests over the video assistant referee (VAR), which has been introduced in Serie A this season to mixed results.

Nicchi also denounced a journalist who suggested fans "should shoot the referees." He added police and the Interior Ministry are investigating the incidents.

Last month, an estimated 1,000 Lazio fans showed up outside the Italian football federation's offices to protest decisions by VAR.

VAR will be used at the World Cup in Russia.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account