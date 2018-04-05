China-US tariff spat: Mostly losers, but some winners too

A sales person stands inside a Tesla electric vehicle showroom in Beijing, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have roiled financial markets and fueled fears of a protracted trade war by threatening tariffs this week on each other's goods. The United States on Tuesday said it would impose 25 percent duties on $50 billion of imports from China, and China quickly retaliated by listing $50 billion of products that it could hit with its own 25 percent tariffs. Associated Press

BEIJING -- China's threat to raise tariffs on U.S. goods could be a disaster for American soybean farmers but a boon to their Brazilian and Argentine competitors, European aerospace companies and Japanese whiskey distillers.

Regulators picked products China can get elsewhere when they made a $50 billion list including soybeans and small aircraft targeted for possible retaliation in a spiraling technology dispute with Washington.

Economist Lu Feng at Peking University's School of National Development says that should help minimize China's losses in the event President Donald Trump goes ahead with a planned tariff hike and Beijing responds.