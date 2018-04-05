Breaking News Bar
 
Muslims: Settlement will prevent illegal NYPD surveillance

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Muslim leaders and their lawyers say a settlement of legal claims that the New York City Police Department illegally spied on Muslims empowers them to prevent future abuse.

The deal was announced Thursday by the city and the Islamic community.

Center for Constitutional Rights legal director Baher Azmy told a news conference that the agreement ensures the NYPD will act legally as an increasingly empowered Muslim community asserts its rights.

The agreement resolved a 2012 suit in Newark, New Jersey, after The Associated Press revealed how the NYPD infiltrated Muslim student groups and put informants in mosques to try to prevent terrorist attacks.

The AP reported that the effort crossed into New Jersey, where the department collected intelligence on ordinary people at mosques, restaurants and schools starting in 2002.

