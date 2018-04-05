Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/5/2018 1:31 PM

Trial of men charged in death of honor student delayed

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- The murder trial of two men charged in the shooting death of a Chicago teen just days after she performed with her high school band at President Barack Obama's 2013 inaugural festivities won't begin this month as planned.

On Thursday, a Cook County judge postponed the trial of reputed gang members Michael Ward and Kenneth Williams. The Chicago Tribune reports that Judge Nicholas Ford didn't set a trial date but said he didn't expect the trial to begin until August.

The two are charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who was killed as she sat in a park with friends not far from the Obama's Chicago family home.

The girl's slaying gained international media attention and her name became synonymous with gun violence in Chicago.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account