Trial of men charged in death of honor student delayed

CHICAGO -- The murder trial of two men charged in the shooting death of a Chicago teen just days after she performed with her high school band at President Barack Obama's 2013 inaugural festivities won't begin this month as planned.

On Thursday, a Cook County judge postponed the trial of reputed gang members Michael Ward and Kenneth Williams. The Chicago Tribune reports that Judge Nicholas Ford didn't set a trial date but said he didn't expect the trial to begin until August.

The two are charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who was killed as she sat in a park with friends not far from the Obama's Chicago family home.

The girl's slaying gained international media attention and her name became synonymous with gun violence in Chicago.