Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/5/2018 6:00 PM

Trump wants out of Syria, but don't say 'timeline'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • President Donald Trump salutes as he walks off of Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.

    President Donald Trump salutes as he walks off of Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.
    Associated Press

 
By MATTHEW LEE and JOSH LEDERMAN
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's insistence that his team find a way to pull U.S. troops out of Syria by the fall came with an explicit caveat: whatever you do, don't call it a "timeline."

Five administration officials tell The Associated Press that Trump set a five-to-six month deadline for pulling out, even after top aides implored him to allow more time. But Trump is wary of announcing a timeline. He's long criticized former President Barack Obama and others for telegraphing military plans in advance.

The officials say Trump hammered his aides in a Tuesday meeting about U.S. dollars spent in the Middle East, telling them the U.S. got "noting" for the lives and money expended in Syria in particular.

The officials weren't authorized to discuss internal deliberations and requested anonymity.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account