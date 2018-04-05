Cardi B caps breakthrough year with debut album release

FILE - In this March 11, 2018, file photo, Cardi B performs during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Cardi B isnât just going to sing during her upcoming appearance on âThe Tonight Showâ, sheâll also be asking questions. The hip-hop will co-host the April 9 show with Jimmy Fallon, interviewing guests in addition to promoting her debut album, âInvasion of Privacy.â (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Cardi B excitedly debuted her hotly anticipated debut album at a listening party Thursday in New York City.

The breakthrough rapper played the full album, called "Invasion of Privacy," for music industry players. She said the venue, Common Ground, was where she first met her fiance, rapper Offset.

The album, released Friday, comes 10 months after Cardi B released dropped "Bodak Yellow," the ubiquitous rap song that topped Billboard's Hot 100 chart in October, making her one of three females to top the pop charts with a song last year.

Chance the Rapper, SZA, J. Balvin and Kehlani make appearances on the album.

While the DJ worked on the venue's sound level, Cardi B won over the crowd by singing some of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."