updated: 4/4/2018 9:43 AM

USC quarterback Darnold visiting Browns, who have No. 1 pick

  FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold looks to throw a pass during USC Pro Day in Los Angeles. Darnold is visiting the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, who are spending the week meeting with quarterbacks to potentially draft No. 1 overall.

    FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold looks to throw a pass during USC Pro Day in Los Angeles. Darnold is visiting the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, who are spending the week meeting with quarterbacks to potentially draft No. 1 overall.
    Associated Press

 
By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 

CLEVELAND -- Southern Cal's Sam Darnold is visiting the Cleveland Browns, who are meeting with quarterbacks to potentially draft No. 1 overall.

Darnold is the second top-flight QB this week to visit the team's facility in Berea, Ohio. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma's dynamic Heisman Trophy winner, met with Cleveland's coaches, general manager John Dorsey and front-office executives on Tuesday.

The Browns will host UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen and Louisville's Lamar Jackson in the coming days.

Darnold is believed to be the favorite to land with Browns, who are coming off a 0-16 season and have spent the most of the past two decades searching for a franchise quarterback.

The 20-year-old Darnold seems to check all the Browns' boxes: He's big (6-foot-3, 221 pounds), played against strong competition and is accurate (65 percent). The major knock on Darnold, who started two seasons for the Trojans, is turnovers. He had 22 last season.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

