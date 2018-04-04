Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 4/4/2018 7:00 AM

Federal agents arrest Puerto Rican musician Farruko

By DANICA COTO
Associated Press
 
 

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Federal agents have arrested Puerto Rican singer Farruko shortly after he arrived in the U.S. territory from a trip to the Dominican Republic.

A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Farruko will appear in court soon on charges that have not yet been made public.

Ivan Ortiz said the singer, whose name is Carlos Efren Reyes, was arrested Tuesday evening at his parent's house in the northern city of Bayamon. He declined to provide further details.

An official who was not authorized to release details on the case said authorities are investigating why Farruko was carrying roughly $50,000 in cash when he returned from the neighboring Caribbean island.

A publicist for Farruko could not be immediately reached for comment.

