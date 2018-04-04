Breaking News Bar
 
Algeria: Impasse over president's plans muddies 2019 race

Associated Press
ALGIERS, Algeria -- A former Algerian prime minister says the nation is at a political impasse a year before a potentially critical presidential election.

Ali Benflis, who has sought Algeria's presidency twice before, is part of an opposition seeking democratic guarantees if President Abdelaziz Bouteflika decides to run again after 19 years in office.

However, neither he nor other potential candidates have committed to challenging Bouteflika yet. The political situation in the North African country that is a Western ally on extremism is so opaque that no one knows who the main rivals might be.

Bouteflika, who is 81 years old and ailing, is Algeria's longest-serving president since the former French colony won independence in 1962. One of the key factors in the May 2019 election is whether he seeks a fifth term.

