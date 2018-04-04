Breaking News Bar
 
Settlement close in suit accusing NYPD of spying on Muslims

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- A lawsuit accusing the New York Police Department of illegally spying on Muslim groups in New Jersey after the Sept. 11 attacks appears close to being settled.

A federal judge said in an order filed last month that the parties had notified him that they had reached an agreement. He gave them 60 days to formalize it.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs scheduled an announcement about the case later Wednesday.

The suit followed reports by The Associated Press that revealed how the NYPD infiltrated Muslim student groups and put informants in mosques as part of a broad effort to prevent terrorist attacks.

Last year, another judge approved a settlement in a suit making similar allegations by Muslim groups in New York City that their civil rights were being violated.

