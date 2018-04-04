Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 4/4/2018 8:42 AM

Grains mostly higher and livestock mixed

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were all mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery rose .80 cent at $4.5820 a bushel; May corn was off 5.40 cents at $3.8420 bushel; May oats fell 3.60 cents at $2.2940 a bushel while May soybeans was declined 27.40 cents at $10.1560 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle fell 1.52 cents at $1.1093 a pound; Apr feeder cattle was off 1.87 cents at $1.2958 a pound; April lean hogs was lost .87 cent at .5198 a pound.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account