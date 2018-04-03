Breaking News Bar
 
Saban: The show will go on despite LeBron James complaint

  • Alabama football coach Nick Saban talks with the media in his first spring football news conference, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Naylor-Stone Media Suite in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Vasha Hunt/Alabama Media Group via AP)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama coach Nick Saban isn't scrapping a program that drew a complaint from LeBron James.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar says the Crimson Tide's "Shop Talk" trailer uses "ideas, concepts and format" from a program on the digital media platform James co-founded.

Last year, "Uninterrupted" aired "The Shop," where James, Golden State forward Draymond Green and others talk in a barber shop.

Alabama released a trailer on Twitter for "Shop Talk" showing Saban and NFL receiver Julio Jones in a barber shop setting. "Uninterrupted" sent a letter to Alabama, citing concerns over copyright infringement and intellectual property.

Saban said he didn't know about James' show. He says, "I'm sorry that anybody could be offended by something that we were just having fun with, and I enjoyed it and we're going to continue to do it."

