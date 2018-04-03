Rubio scores 31, leads Jazz past Lakers 117-110

Utah Jazz guards Ricky Rubio, right, and Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrate late in the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, reaches for a rebound as Los Angeles Lakers guard Tyler Ennis (10) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Brook Lopez defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart, right, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY -- Ricky Rubio scored 31 points on 10-of-15 shooting, added eight assists and six rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Lakers 117-110 on Tuesday night.

Donovan Mitchell added 26 points while Rudy Gobert chipped in 12 points, 16 rebounds and five assists. Six players scored in double figures to lead the Jazz (45-33) to their third straight win.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 28 points and Kyle Kuzma had 26 for the Lakers.

Los Angeles hung tough despite only having nine players available. Brandon Ingram missed his second straight game (concussion) and Lonzo Ball was sidelined for a third consecutive game (left knee contusion).

The Lakers took control out of the gate behind some hot shooting. Los Angeles scored on its first nine possessions, going 8 of 8 from the field in that stretch. Kuzma did much of the damage, making all four of his first-quarter baskets in that juncture. It helped the Lakers build a 20-11 lead.

Los Angeles scored on a pair of turnovers by Mitchell and used it as a springboard to build up a 43-31 lead early in the second quarter. Tyler Ennis capped a 9-0 run with a floater to give the Lakers their 12-point margin.

It didn't last long once Rubio took over. Rubio scored 15 points over the final 6:28 of the second quarter. He went 4 of 4 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free throw line in that stretch. His final two baskets came on back-to-back possessions in the final minute before halftime and gave Utah a 65-60 halftime lead.

The Jazz built a 15-point, third-quarter lead, going up 91-76 on back-to-back 3-pointers from Mitchell. Los Angeles cut it to 95-91 on Josh Hart's jumper to open the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Caldwell-Pope went 5 of 5 from the field in the first half, including three 3-pointers, and totaled 14 points before halftime. . The Lakers shot 14 of 28 from 3-point range. . Kuzma played his first NBA game in Utah, where he spent three seasons playing for the University of Utah (2014-17).

Jazz: Rubio scored 25 first-half points, the most for any Jazz player this season. He set the previous mark with 23 first-half points against San Antonio on Feb. 3. . Utah outscored the Lakers 23-12 in second-chance points. The Jazz also led 50-34 in points in the paint.

UP NEXT

Lakers: They host the Spurs on Wednesday.

Jazz: They host the Clippers on Thursday.