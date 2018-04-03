Connauton scores again to lift Coyotes over Flames 4-1

Arizona Coyotes'Jakob Chychrun (left) collides with Calgary Flames' Spencer Foo during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Calgary Flames' Nick Shore (right) celebrates his goal with Curtis Lazar against the Arizona Coyotes during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta, left, from Finland, makes a save with Calgary Flames' Spencer Foo in front of him during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta, from Finland, and teammate Kevin Connauton celebrate the Coyotes' 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Calgary Flames' Garnet Hathaway (right) is knocked down by Arizona Coyotes' Trevor Murphy in front of the Arizona net during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

CALGARY, Alberta -- Kevin Connauton had a goal and an assist in continue his superb second half, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Connauton has 10 goals in 30 games since the All-Star break, tying him with Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman for most among defenseman since Jan. 28. The 28-year-old had just one goal in the first 42 games this year.

Richard Panik, Christian Fischer and Dylan Strome also scored for Arizona, which has won three in a row.

Nick Shore got his first goal as a Flame. Injury-riddled Calgary has lost eight of nine.

Arizona struck first at 3:48 of the first period when Panik deflected Connauton's point shot past rookie goaltender Jon Gillies.

Panik has also been on a tear with six goals in his last 10 games.

Connauton made it 2-0 at 16:39 on a nifty play at the blue line. After a fake shot that sent Curtis Lazar spinning to the ice, he wristed a shot inside the goal post on a screened Gillies.

Connauton is in the final season of his two-year deal and is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

The teams exchanged goals early in the second period. Fischer was credited with a goal at 2:18 when a rebound off Gillies' pad caromed in off the skate of rookie Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

Shore put Calgary on the scoreboard at 4:32, snapping Lazar's rebound past Antti Raanta for his first goal since being acquired by the Flames in a trade with the Ottawa Senators.

It was the only puck to elude Raanta, who had 42 saves in picking up his sixth consecutive victory. He improves to 21-16-6 on the season.

Gillies had 17 stops and fell to 2-4-1.

Calgary's power play woes continued. The Flames are 0 for 30 in the last 12 games and 1 for 48 over the last 17 games.

NOTES: Arizona D Jeff Chychrun (lower body) left the game late in the first period and did not return. ... In a new-look first line for Calgary, Sam Bennett moved to center between Johnny Gaudreau and rookie Spencer Foo. ... Arizona improves to 18-1-1 when giving up two or fewer goals.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Play at Vancouver on Thursday night.

Flames: Play at Winnipeg on Thursday night.

