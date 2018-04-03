Breaking News Bar
 
Police: Sleeping girl shot while mom handles gun at party

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LANSING, Ill. -- Police say a 5-year-old girl was shot and wounded while sleeping after a gun her mother was handling went off at a party in suburban Chicago.

The accidental shooting happened in Lansing, Illinois. Police responded early Monday and say the girl was treated at a hospital in nearby Munster, Indiana, before being transferred to a Chicago hospital. WGN-TV reports the girl was in serious but stable condition following surgery.

Police say an initial investigation found that the child was sleeping during the party when the gun went off.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released and no arrests were immediately reported. The shooting is under investigation.

