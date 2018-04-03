Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 4/3/2018 7:00 AM

Villanova students, fans celebrate title, 2 arrests reported

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62.

    Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62.
    Associated Press

  • Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62.

    Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62.
    Associated Press

  • Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62.

    Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62.
    Associated Press

  • Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62.

    Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62.
    Associated Press

  • Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62.

    Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62.
    Associated Press

  • Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62.

    Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62.
    Associated Press

  • Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62.

    Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62.
    Associated Press

  • Villanova fans cheer during the second half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.

    Villanova fans cheer during the second half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.
    Associated Press

  • Villanova fans cheer during the second half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.

    Villanova fans cheer during the second half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.
    Associated Press

  • Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.

    Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.
    Associated Press

  • Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.

    Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.
    Associated Press

  • Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.

    Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.
    Associated Press

  • Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.

    Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.
    Associated Press

  • Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.

    Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.
    Associated Press

  • Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.

    Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.
    Associated Press

  • A Villanova fan cheers during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.

    A Villanova fan cheers during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.
    Associated Press

  • Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.

    Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.
    Associated Press

  • Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.

    Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Students at Villanova University flooded the streets around campus to celebrate the Wildcats' second NCAA men's basketball championship in three years, and police reported two arrests following the partying.

Villanova defeated Michigan 79-62 in Monday's title game in San Antonio, setting off a raucous celebration on and around the Radnor Township campus.

As soon as the game ended, fans streamed into the streets, cheering and chanting.

In anticipation of celebrations, light poles around the university had been greased, but that didn't stop some fans from climbing.

News helicopter video showed a small bonfire being set in the street and some students trying to jump over the flames. Students could be seen climbing trees and grabbing branches to add fuel to the fire. Police moved in to get people away from the flames.

Radnor Police Sgt. Joe Pinto said early Tuesday there were two arrests, but no other details were immediately available.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account