updated: 4/3/2018 8:24 AM

Upper Midwest buffeted by heavy spring snowstorm

Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS -- A storm that's expected to dump 10 inches of snow in central Wisconsin and southern Minnesota is making April feel more like January.

Snow-covered roads slowed Tuesday morning's commute in Minnesota's Twin Cities, where more than 180 plows worked to clear the highways.

Some school school districts canceled classes due to the snow, including Mankato's and Winona's in Minnesota and Wausau's and Rhinelander's in Wisconsin. The snow was expected to fall all day, with 6 to 8 inches accumulating in the Twin Cities and 10 inches to the south in Red Wing and St. James, Minnesota.

The National Weather Service posted a winter storm warning for a large area stretching from southwestern Minnesota east through central Wisconsin and into northeastern Michigan. Snow was expected to mix with rain late Tuesday in Chicago.

