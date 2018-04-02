Breaking News Bar
 
Greece: Dozens of migrants rescued off Greek island

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek authorities say dozens of migrants who sent out a distress call while off the coast of the eastern Aegean island of Samos have been rescued and their boat is being towed to land.

The coast guard said Monday that the boat, carrying 58 people, was located north of Samos in rough seas and was being towed to the island by a vessel from the European border agency Frontex.

A European Union-Turkey deal two years ago to halt the arrival of migrants into Europe has significantly reduced the number of people arriving on Greek islands from Turkey. But hundreds of people continue to make the crossing each week.

Greek authorities said more than 350 people had arrived on three Greek islands between Friday morning and Monday morning.

