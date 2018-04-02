Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/2/2018 7:25 AM

Spring snowstorm makes for slippery, sloppy commute

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- A fast moving spring snowstorm swept through parts of the Northeast, spreading a wintry mix that made for a slow and slushy commute to start the work week.

The storm stretched from Ohio to coastal southern New England early Monday and was expected to drop 2 to 6 inches of snow on parts of the area, while other areas saw accumulation only on grassy surfaces. A winter weather advisory was in effect in New York, and a steady snow forced the Yankees to postpone their scheduled 1:05 p.m. home opener against Tampa Bay.

Some school districts closed for the day and others opted for a delayed opening. In the New York City area, LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports all reported some flight disruptions.

The storm was forecast to move off the coast later in the day, giving way to gradually warming temperatures and melting.

Monday's snowstorm was the fifth to move through the area after four nor'easters in March.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account