updated: 4/2/2018 10:30 AM

EPA says Pruitt's condo lease didn't violate ethics rules

  The Capitol Hill condo building where Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has stayed in Washington, Friday, March 30, 2018.

  The Capitol Hill condo where Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has stayed in Washington, Friday, March 30, 2018.

By MICHAEL BIESECKER
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- An agency ethics official at the Environmental Protection Agency says Administrator Scott Pruitt's lease of a Capitol Hill condo tied to a prominent fossil-fuels lobbyist didn't violate federal ethics rules barring officials from accepting gifts.

A memo signed by Kevin Minoli says Pruitt's $50-a-night rental payments constitute a fair market rate. The memo was dated March 30, the day after ABC News first reported Pruitt lived last year in a condo co-owned by the wife of Steven Hart, a registered lobbyist whose firm pushed EPA to relax pollution regulations. Pruitt's daughter stayed in a second bedroom while interning at the White House.

Pruitt paid just for nights he occupied the unit, averaging $1,000 a month. Two-bedroom apartments in the neighborhood typically rent for more than twice what Pruitt paid.

