White Sox
4/1/2018

White Sox-Royals game postponed by cold, snow in forecast

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The season-opening series finale between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox was postponed Sunday with snow in the afternoon forecast and temperatures struggling to reach the freezing mark.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on April 28. The makeup game will begin at 1:15 p.m. and the original game will be moved back an hour to 7:15 p.m.

The White Sox won the opener Thursday with a six-homer barrage in a 14-7 rout, then rallied in the eighth inning for a 4-3 victory over their AL Central rivals on Saturday night.

Chicago continues its season-opening road trip Monday night in Toronto, while Kansas City departs for its own six-game road trip beginning Monday in Detroit.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

