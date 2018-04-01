Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 4/1/2018 9:38 AM

Bremen beats Frankfurt 2-1 to leave relegation fears behind

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By CIARAN FAHEY
Associated Press
 
 

BERLIN -- Werder Bremen defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 at home to all but end the club's Bundesliga relegation worries on Sunday.

Bremen, which had been in the relegation zone until the 20th round, is now 11 points clear with six games remaining.

A mistake from Frankfurt's Lukas Hradecky, one of the best goalkeepers in the league, gifted the home side the winner with just over 10 minutes remaining. Hradecky misjudged David Abraham's attempted clearance of Zlatko Junuzovic's cross and allowed the ball to slip through his fingers.

Junuzovic, Bremen's captain, had opened the scoring before the half-hour mark after Thomas Delaney whipped the ball in.

Frankfurt refused to buckle and deservedly equalized early in the second half with a scissor kick from Luka Jovic after Kevin-Prince Boateng set him up with his heel.

But Hradecky's lapse cost the side a place among the Champions League-qualifying positions as Frankfurt dropped from fourth to sixth. A draw would have been enough to keep Leipzig at bay on goal difference.

Relegation-threatened Mainz was hosting Borussia Moenchengladbach later Sunday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account