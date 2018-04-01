Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 4/1/2018 2:02 PM

Isner earns biggest win, beating Zverev in Miami Open final

  • John Isner reacts after winning point against Alexander Zverev, of Russia, during the final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Key Biscayne, Fla.

  • John Isner returns to Alexander Zverev, of Russia, during the final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Key Biscayne, Fla.

  • Alexander Zverev, of Russia, reacts after losing a point against John Isner during the final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Key Biscayne, Fla.

By STEVEN WINE
Associated Press
 
 

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- John Isner won the biggest title of his 14-year career on Sunday, holding every service game and rallying past Alexander Zverev in the Miami Open final, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

The 32-year-old Isner previously had been 0-3 in ATP Masters 1000 finals. His breakthrough came in the last singles match on Key Biscayne before the Miami Open moves next year to the NFL Dolphins' stadium.

Seeded 14th, Isner became the first American man to win the tournament since Andy Roddick in 2010. Isner joined Sloane Stephens, who won the women's title Saturday, for the first U.S. sweep in the event since 2004, when the champions were Roddick and Serena Williams.

The start of the last game was delayed by the crowd's chants of "U-S-A!" Isner then smacked aces on the final three points.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine . His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/steven-wine

