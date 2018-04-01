Breaking News Bar
 
Hawks sign forward Jeremy Evans to 10-day contract

Associated Press
ATLANTA -- Forward Jeremy Evans, the 2012 NBA slam-dunk contest champion and six-year NBA veteran, has signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks.

Evans averaged 15.3 points and 9.7 rebounds in 39 games with the Hawks' G League Erie affiliate this season. He was with the Hawks during training camp and played in three preseason games.

The move Sunday comes two days after the Hawks announced that leading scorer Dennis Schroder will miss the remainder of the season with a medial bone bruise and a sprained left ankle.

The 30-year-old Evans last played in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2015-16 season.

The Hawks also recalled Tyler Cavanaugh, Josh Magette and Andrew White III from Erie.

