updated: 4/1/2018 3:48 PM

AEK beats 10-man Panathinaikos 3-0, retakes lead

Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece -- AEK Athens easily defeated 10-man Panathinaikos 3-0 Sunday to retake first place in the Greek league.

Sergio Araujo scored twice and Rodrigo Galo added a third for AEK, which also had two second-half shots hit the post.

Panathinaikos was left a man down in the 34th minute, four minutes after Araujo had scored the opener, when Emanuel Insua received a second yellow card for a tackle on fellow Argentinian Araujo.

In the 52nd, Galo scored his first goal for the club since 2015, and Araujo closed the scoring in the 68th.

AEK leads PAOK by two points and defending champion Olympiakos by three. Panathinaikos is ninth.

Also, Apollon beat Larissa 3-0, while Panionios vs. Xanthi and Kerkyra vs. Lamia both ended 0-0.

After a government-ordered three-week suspension of the Greek league, PAOK beat Atromitos 2-0 to briefly return to first place on Saturday and Olympiakos came from behind to draw at Levadiakos 1-1.

