Pacers beat Clippers 111-104 for 5th straight win

Indiana Pacers guard Cory Joseph (6) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari, of Italy, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Victor Oladipo scored 30 points, Myles Turner added 24 and the Indiana Pacers rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 111-104 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.

Oladipo shot 11 of 17 from the field and had 12 assists for the playoff-bound Pacers, who have won four in a row over the Clippers.

Neither team led by more than seven points in the fourth quarter, when the Pacers scored on nearly every possession over the last five minutes. They've won 12 of their last 16.

Tobias Harris led the Clippers with 21 points. Lou Williams added 20 and Montrezl Harrell had 19 off the bench. Austin Rivers scored 18 and DeAndre Jordan grabbed 12 rebounds.

Los Angeles lost its second straight and saw its playoff hopes take a hit with five games remaining.

Harrell and Williams combined to score 21 of the Clippers' 26 points in the fourth.

Harris' 3-pointer drew the Clippers to 105-104, but Bojan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer and the Pacers went 3 of 4 at the free throw line to end the game.

Harrell scored the Clippers' last basket in each of the first three quarters. He beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer from well behind the arc to end the first, dunked to end the second, and scored to end the third.

After tying the game three times in the third, the Pacers took their first lead, 65-61, on a basket by Turner. Oladipo tied it once more at 67-all before the Clippers closed with an 11-9 spurt to lead 78-76 heading into the fourth.

Down by 16, the Pacers ended the first half on a 19-4 run that left them trailing 51-50 at the break. Oladipo scored 11 points and Turner had six.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Swept the two-game season series, winning 109-104 a week ago in Indiana. ... Will be in the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years.

Clippers: F Danilo Gallinari had seven points and six rebounds in his second game since returning from a bruised right hand that cost him 18 games. ... Jordan averaged 17.1 rebounds in March, just off his career high of 17.3 set in March 2015.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday in the finale of a four-game western swing.

Clippers: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

