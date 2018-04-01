Forsberg has 2 goals, assist as Predators beat Lightning 4-1

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) holds Nashville Predators right wing Ryan Hartman (38) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen's shot gets passed Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith (15), left wing Filip Forsberg (9), center Ryan Johansen (92) and defenseman P.K. Subban (76) celebrate Johansen's first period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) checks Tampa Bay Lightning center Cedric Paquette (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Nashville Predators defenseman Anthony Bitetto (2) holds Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) knocks the puck away as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) looks for a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. -- Filip Forsbeg had two goals and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night.

Forsberg returned to the Predators' lineup after being held out of Saturday's loss to Buffalo for maintenance. Craig Smith and Ryan Johansen also scored to help Nashville move closer to clinching the Presidents' Trophy with the league's best record. Juuse Saros finished with 29 saves.

Tampa Bay, which went 0 for 5 on the power play, played the final two periods without captain Steven Stamkos, who left the game with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

Ondrej Palat scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 21 saves while lost his third consecutive game.

The Lightning fell to 5-6-0 in the past 11 games and sit two points behind Boston for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.