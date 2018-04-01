Ducks help playoff chances, beat Avalanche 4-3 in OT

Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog, left, of Sweden, hits the puck away from Anaheim Ducks' Andrew Cogliano during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Kesler falls to the ice in front of Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen, left, of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Players pile up during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen, left, of Finland, shoots sd Anaheim Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg, of Sweden, defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks' Josh Manson, right, chases the puck as Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon, center, is shoved by Ducks' Hampus Lindholm, of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks' Nick Ritchie, left, skates past Colorado Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks' Adam Henrique, left, and Colorado Avalanche's Tyson Barrie tumble to the ice during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. The Ducks won 4-3 in overtime. Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche's Matt Nieto, right, avoids a check from Anaheim Ducks' Marcus Pettersson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks' Andrew Cogliano celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Ondrej Kase scored 1:34 into overtime and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Sunday night.

Andrew Cogliano had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique and Ryan Kesler also scored for the Ducks, who moved into third place in the Pacific Division.

Anaheim is one point ahead of Los Angeles with three games remaining for both teams.

Kase was looking to shoot all the way on a 2-on-1 break and won it by going to the short side over Jonathan Bernier's right shoulder.

Ryan Miller made 19 saves after replacing John Gibson at the start of the second period, helping the Ducks to their fifth straight home win.

Gibson, who made 10 saves before departing, appeared to be shaken up late in the first when Gabriel Landeskog was cross-checked by Kesler into the goalie, who was being evaluated for an undisclosed injury.

Tyson Jost scored twice and Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist for Colorado, which passed St. Louis for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Avalanche lead the Blues by one point, but St. Louis has four games remaining to Colorado's three.

Bernier made 28 saves.

Henrique cut the Ducks' deficit to 3-2 with 7:43 left in the third with a sharp-angle shot, and Kesler tied it 3-all at 9:19.

Jost put the Avalanche up 2-1 at 1:04 of the second, scoring for the second game in a row on a backhand for a power-play goal, and he made it 3-1 at 12:10.

The Avalanche took a 1-0 lead 1:16 into the game when Kerfoot got his 18th goal under unusual circumstances. Kerfoot won a faceoff against Rickard Rakell in the right circle and flicked the puck to his left, where it struck Corey Perry's stake and redirected in.

But the Ducks tied it at 1 on a breakaway by Andrew Cogliano at 6:08. Cogliano held off shooting from the slot and instead pulled back to his left to get Bernier out of his crease, leaving a shot into an open net for his 10th goal.

NOTES: The Ducks staged their third comeback win this season after trailing by two goals. ... The Avalanche went 5-3-3 in the first game of a back-to-back this season. ... Ducks D Francois Beauchemin played in his 900th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Ducks: Host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey