Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/1/2018 7:48 AM

Illinois officials to address lack of sexual assault nurses

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- The Illinois Attorney General's Office is working with state lawmakers to draft legislation that would require hospitals to have a specially trained medical provider available to examine a sexual assault victim.


The Chicago Tribune reports that of nearly 200,000 registered nurses in Illinois, only 32 are certified by the International Association of Forensic Nurses to work with adult sexual assault patients. A dozen of the sexual assault nurse examiners are certified to treat children.

The draft legislation would require hospitals to implement the change by 2023.

But the Illinois Health and Hospital Association says that it would be impossible to train so many nurses by then.

The state Department of Public Health says nearly 4,500 patients sought treatment in emergency rooms for alleged, suspected or confirmed sexual assault in 2016.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account