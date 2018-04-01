Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/1/2018 8:19 AM

NKorean leader Kim watches performance by SKorean pop stars

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korean media say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has watched a rare performance by South Korean pop stars visiting Pyongyang.

A South Korean artistic group including K-pop singers flew to Pyongyang on Saturday for performances in the North Korean capital amid thawing ties between the rivals. The leaders of the Koreas are to meet at a border village on April 27.

South Korean media pool reports from Pyongyang say Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, watched Sunday's performance by the South Korean group.

The reports say Kim clapped his hands during the performance at the East Pyongyang Grand Theater. Kim shook hands with South Korean performers and took a group photo with them after their performance.

It hadn't been known whether Kim would attend the performance.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account