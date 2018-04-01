Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/1/2018 10:30 AM

Ambulance hits wall, killing driver, co-worker, patient

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BELLWOOD, Ill. -- Authorities in the Chicago suburb of Bellwood say a third person inside an ambulance that crashed this weekend has died.


WLS-TV says the driver of an ambulance lost control of the vehicle at about 3:45 on Saturday and slammed into a building. The driver and a patient were pronounced dead a short time later and an ambulance attendant was critically injured. Police say the attendant later died.

No other details were immediately available and the police department did not immediately return a call for comment on the accident.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account