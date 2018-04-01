Costa Ricans split over gay marriage vote for next president

This combination of two photos shows Citizen Action Party presidential candidate Carlos Alvarado, left, on March 29, 2018, and National Restoration Party presidential candidate Fabricio Alvarado on Feb. 1, 2018, in San Jose, Costa Rica. A recent poll indicated a statistical tie in the second-round runoff April 1 vote between the two candidates. (Arnulfo Franco/AP Photos/File) Associated Press

An elderly couple scrolls the electoral list in search of their voting table location during a presidential election runoff in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, April 1, 2018. Voters will choose between Carlos Alvarado of the governing Citizen Action Party and Fabricio Alvarado of National Restoration Party. Associated Press

Women dressed in the costumes from The Handmaid's Tale series protest outside a polling station during general elections in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, April 1, 2018. Voters choose between Carlos Alvarado of the ruling Citizen Action Party and Fabricio Alvarado of National Restoration Party in a second-round runoff. Associated Press

Presidential candidate Carlos Alvarado, with National Restoration Party, gives a thumbs up as he votes in a presidential runoff election in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, April 1, 2018. Carlos Alvarado is a novelist and former labor minister. Associated Press

Presidential candidate Fabricio Alvarado cast his vote at a polling station during a presidential election runoff in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, April 1, 2018. Voters will choose between Carlos Alvarado of the ruling Citizen Action Party and Alvarado of National Restoration Party. Associated Press

Voters stand in line at a polling station during a presidential election in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, April 1, 2018. Voters will choose between Carlos Alvarado of the ruling Citizen Action Party and Fabricio Alvarado of National Restoration Party. Associated Press

Two women scroll the electoral list in search of her voting table location at a polling station during a presidential election runoff in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, April 1, 2018. Voters choose between Carlos Alvarado of the ruling Citizen Action Party and Fabricio Alvarado of National Restoration Party in a second-round runoff. Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- An evangelical pastor who capitalized on opposition to same-sex marriage was in a tight presidential race in Costa Rica on Sunday against a novelist and former Cabinet minister.

Fabricio Alvarado went from an almost unknown to the leading candidate after he came out strongly against a call by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights for Costa Rica to allow same-sex marriage.

His opponent, Carlos Alvarado of the governing Citizen Action Party, openly backed allowing gays to wed.

Recent polling showed the candidates - who are not related - running head-to-head going into the runoff election. They were the top vote-getters in a first round election in early February.

The two share similarities beyond that last name. Both have backgrounds in journalism and both have recorded music - Fabricio Alvarado as a gospel star and Carlos Alvardo as a college-age rock 'n' roller.

Though lacking major party backing, Fabricio Alvarado enjoyed high name recognition, especially in evangelical circles, and for working on one of the country's main TV newscasts.

Carlos Alvarado is a novelist and former labor minister.

Both candidates have opted for economic advisers who take a conservative approach to economics, maintaining the free market and reducing the size of government.

Rodrigo Lopez, 45, said Fabricio Alvarado would be his choice because Costa Rica should maintain its traditional values and he's tired of the ruling party's corruption.

Maria Rodriguez, 32, said she supports Carlos Alvarado because she rejects his rival's homophobic discourse and does not believe he is qualified to be president.