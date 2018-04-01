Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/1/2018 8:46 PM

The Latest: Ruling party candidate new Costa Rica president

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Voters stand in line at a polling station during a presidential election in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, April 1, 2018. Voters will choose between Carlos Alvarado of the ruling Citizen Action Party and Fabricio Alvarado of National Restoration Party.

    Voters stand in line at a polling station during a presidential election in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, April 1, 2018. Voters will choose between Carlos Alvarado of the ruling Citizen Action Party and Fabricio Alvarado of National Restoration Party.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- The latest on Costa Rica's presidential runoff election (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Electoral officials in Costa Rica say the governing party's candidate has won a presidential runoff election in which same-sex marriage was a big issue.

Carlos Alvarado of the ruling Citizen Action Party has 60.6 percent of the votes, with just over 90 percent of ballots counted Sunday night.

Fabricio Alvarado of the National Restoration party has 39.4 percent of the votes. The two men are not related.

Fabricio Alvarado had led the initial election round in early February after coming out strongly against a call by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights for Costa Rica to allow same-sex marriage.

The new president spoke strongly for permitting gays to wed.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account