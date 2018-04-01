Breaking News Bar
 
Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' tops holiday box office

  • This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Tye Sheridan in a scene from "Ready Player One," a film by Steven Spielberg. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

    Associated Press

  • This cover image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows characters Aech, left, and Parzival in a scene from "Ready Player One," a film by Steven Spielberg. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

    Associated Press

 
By LINDSEY BAHR
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- Steven Spielberg's action-adventure "Ready Player One" has topped the domestic box office over the holiday weekend.

Studio estimates on Sunday say the Virtual Reality-focused film earned a solid $53.2 million in its first four days in theaters from 4,234 locations.

Based on Ernest Cline's popular novel and chock-full of references to 1980s pop culture, "Ready Player One" cost a reported $175 million to produce.

"Tyler Perry's Acrimony" took second place. Driven by an overwhelmingly female audience, the Taraji P. Henson-starrer grossed $17.1 million over the 3-day weekend, followed by "Black Panther" in third place with $11.3 million.

Faith-based films also competed for attention, including "I Can Only Imagine" which scored again with $10.8 million, outshining "Paul, Apostle of Christ's" $3.5 million and "God's Not Dead 3's" $2.6 million.

