updated: 3/31/2018 11:21 AM

Auburn receiver Will Hastings has knee ligament surgery

Associated Press
AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn wide receiver Will Hastings has had surgery for a torn knee ligament.

Coach Gus Malzahn said Saturday the surgery went well but didn't give a timetable for a return. Hastings injured an ACL during a scrimmage last weekend.

Hastings' 525 yards on 26 catches ranked third on the team last season. He caught four touchdown passes. Malzahn calls his injury "a big blow" to the Tigers.

Fellow receiver Eli Stove had torn an ACL earlier in the spring. Stove had 29 catches last season along with 315 rushing yards.

Malzahn says center Nick Brahms is out for the spring with an ankle injury.

