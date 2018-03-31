Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 3/31/2018 1:15 PM

Rangers CF DeShields out 4-6 weeks, broke hand bone on swing

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields is expected to miss four to six weeks after breaking a bone in his left hand while taking a swing.

The Rangers put DeShields on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, a day after he hurt his hamate bone against Houston. DeShields was injured in the seventh inning, but stayed in the game.

DeShields was scheduled to be examined further on Saturday. He was 1 for 7 after two games.

To take DeShields' roster spot, Texas recalled right-hander Nick Gardewine from Triple-A Round Rock for Saturday's game against the Astros. Rule 5 draft pick Carlos Tocci was in the Rangers' lineup in center field, batting ninth in his major league debut.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account