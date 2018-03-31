Breaking News Bar
 
The Latest: Police chain downtown hotel door during protest

  • Pathologist, Dr. Bennet Omalu, gestures to a diagram showing where police shooting victim Stephon Clark was struck by bullets, during a news conference, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Omalu, who was hired by the family to conduct an independent autopsy, said Clark was shot seven times from behind and took up to 10 minutes to die.

    Associated Press

  • Protestors march down a street block an after the funeral for police shooting victim Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers, Sunday, March 18, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • Steven Ash holds drawing of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, as he waits to enter the Bayside of South Sacramento Church, known as BOSS Church, for Clark's,Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers, Sunday, March 18, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • Pathologist, Dr. Bennet Omalu, second from left, gestures to a diagram showing where police shooting victim Stephon Clark was struck by bullets, during a news conference, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Omalu, who was hired by the family to conduct an independent autopsy, said Clark was shot seven times from behind and took up to 10 minutes to die.

    Associated Press

  • Protesters march down a street after the funeral for police shooting victim Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers, Sunday, March 18, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • Police stand near a barricade as fans enter the Golden One Center before the start of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Only ticketed fans were permitted access to the arena in an effort to prevent protesters from blocking the entrance while demanding action in the shooting death of Stephon Clark

    Associated Press

  • Stevante Clark, the brother, police shooting victim, Stephon Clark, talks to the media is after his brother's funeral, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Stephon Clark who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police Officers, Sunday, March 18, 2018.

    Associated Press

 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Latest on protests over the killing of an unarmed black man (all times local):

1 a.m.

Police have handcuffed shut a downtown Sacramento hotel door to stop protesters from entering as they march against the recent killing of an unarmed black man.

Capital Public Radio reports protesters had a brief confrontation with police outside the hotel. The scuffle came during the fourth hour of a protest that began at City Hall and continued through downtown streets blocking traffic.

The protest has largely remained peaceful, with leaders of Black Lives Matter Sacramento helping diffuse tensions. Protesters and the police had a brief standoff near a ramp onto the interstate before protesters went a different direction.

They're calling for justice for 22-year-old Stephon Clark who was shot March 18 by police who were responding to a call of someone breaking car windows. An autopsy commissioned by Clark's family and released Friday shows police shot him in the back.

__

12 a.m.

Calls for justice and charges against two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man aren't abating in California's capital city after an autopsy showed Stephon Clark was shot in the back.

The findings by pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu counter the department's narrative that Clark was approaching the officers when he was killed.

Several hundred protesters marched through downtown streets Friday for the fourth evening in a row after a community meeting at a South Sacramento church with several Sacramento Kings players.

Another rally is planned for Saturday afternoon, hours before a Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors game will bring thousands of fans to the downtown arena that protesters have twice blocked.

Clark was killed March 18.

