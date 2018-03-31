Breaking News Bar
 
Ohio woman brings baby on board on way to hospital

Associated Press
CINCINNATI -- An Ohio woman has given new meaning to baby on board.


WXIX-TV reports Tiffany and Patrick Stone, of Camp Dennison, were headed to an Anderson Township hospital Friday morning not long after Tiffany's water broke for the delivery of their third child.

But Ember Ray Stone wasn't willing to wait for a traditional setting to make her world debut.

Patrick Stone pulled into a parking lot where Tiffany, while trying not to scare the couple's two young children in the back seat, delivered Ember and helped her draw her first breath. The delivery occurred before Patrick Stone could bring the car to a stop.

Ember's first cries were heard on a 911 call.

Mother and daughter are fine with Ember weighing in at 6.5 pounds (3 kilograms).

