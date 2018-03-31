Italy museum aims to show Casanova as more than just a lover

hello

In this image taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, a visitor looks at a painting and mannequin representing 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, at the first ever Casanova Museum, in Venice, Italy. He is known worldwide for being a womanizer but while the clichÃ© that surrounds Casanova isnât ignored, the museum is trying to shed some light on other parts of his life. Associated Press

In this image taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, a digital installation is displayed in a bedroom at the first ever Casanova Museum on the 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, in Venice, Italy. He is known worldwide for being a womanizer but while the clichÃ© that surrounds Casanova isnât ignored, the museum is trying to shed some light on other parts of his life. Associated Press

In this image taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, photographers take pictures of a digital installation displayed in a bedroom, at the first ever Casanova Museum on the 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, in Venice, Italy. He is known worldwide for being a womanizer but while the clichÃ© that surrounds Casanova isnât ignored, the museum is trying to shed some light on other parts of his life. Associated Press

In this image taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, Roberto Frasca, creative director of ETT multimedia and technologies, wears goggles to see a digital presentation on the 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, at the first ever Casanova Museum , in Venice, Italy. He is known worldwide for being a womanizer but while the clichÃ© that surrounds Casanova isnât ignored, the museum is trying to shed some light on other parts of his life. Associated Press

In this image taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, blurred figures in front a screen are visitors looking at an actor impersonating 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, at the first ever Casanova Museum, in Venice, Italy. He is known worldwide for being a womanizer but while the clichÃ© that surrounds Casanova isnât ignored, the museum is trying to shed some light on other parts of his life. Associated Press

In this image taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, an original letter written by 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova is displayed at the first ever Casanova Museum in Venice, Italy. He is known worldwide for being a womanizer but while the clichÃ© that surrounds Casanova isnât ignored, the museum is trying to shed some light on other parts of his life. Associated Press

In this image taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, the building of Palazzo Pesaro Papafava, which hosts the first ever Casanova Museum on the 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, is seen, in Venice, Italy. He is known worldwide for being a womanizer but while the clichÃ© that surrounds Casanova isnât ignored, the museum is trying to shed some light on other parts of his life. Associated Press

VENICE, Italy -- A museum is opening in the Venetian hometown of Giacomo Casanova, the 18th-century adventurer and bon vivant, in hopes of educating visitors about more than just his notorious womanizing.

The Giacomo Casanova Museum and Experience doesn't hide Casanova's libidinous side. In fact, the six-room museum includes a bedroom where a shadow installation makes it seem as if Casanova is seducing a woman right in front of visitors.

But curators are seeking to shed light on other aspects of the Venetian scholar and writer whose memoir, "History of My Life," provides one of the best chronicles of European high society of the late 18th century.

The museum opens Monday, on Casanova's birthday, in the Palazzo Pesaro Papafava in Venice.