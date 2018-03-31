Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/31/2018 5:59 PM

Fellow Democrats tell embattled Congresswoman Esty to resign

Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Some Connecticut Democrats are calling for their embattled colleague U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty to step down for not protecting female staffers who say they experienced violence, death threats and sexual harassment by her former chief of staff.

Esty is an outspoken advocate for the #MeToo movement. She has apologized for not protecting the staffers in her Washington office but has dismissed calls for her to resign.

Former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz (BY'-suh-wits) says the "emerging story regarding battery, harassment and threatening" from Esty's ex-chief of staff and Esty's handling of the response are "very troubling." She said Saturday, "Congresswoman Esty must step down from her position."

Senate President Martin M. Looney says if recent news stories are true "Congresswoman Esty should do the right thing and resign."

