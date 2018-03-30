Isner beats del Potro 6-1, 7-6 (2) in Miami Open semifinal

John Isner, right, and Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, left, embrace at the net after their semifinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Isner won 6-1, 7-6 (2). Associated Press

John Isner celebrates after defeating Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, 6-1, 7-6 (2) in a semifinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Associated Press

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- John Isner moved one step closer to the biggest title of his 14-year career by beating a weary Juan Martin del Potro 6-1, 7-6 (2) Friday in the semifinals of the Miami Open.

Isner, seeded 14th, is 0-3 in ATP Masters 1000 finals. His opponent Sunday will be the winner of the other semifinal between No. 4-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany and No. 16 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain.

Isner ended a 15-match winning streak for del Potro, who won Indian Wells two weeks ago by beating Roger Federer in the final. The toll of so many matches by the Argentine showed against the 6-foot-10 Isner, who dominated with his serve and aggressive baseline strokes.

The American hit 13 aces and never faced a deuce point on his serve.

