Vikings sign Kendall Wright, who led Bears in receiving

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have signed wide receiver Kendall Wright, who led the Chicago Bears in receptions and yards last season.

The Vikings announced the addition Friday, putting Wright in the mix behind standouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Laquon Treadwell, the team's first-round draft pick in 2016, is the only other wide receiver on the roster with significant NFL playing time on his resume. Treadwell had 20 catches for 200 yards in 2017.

Wright was a first-round draft pick by Tennessee in 2012 and produced a career-best 94 catches for 1,079 yards in 2013. He spent five years with the Titans. In his lone season with the Bears, he finished with 59 receptions for 614 yards. Wright has 19 career touchdowns.

