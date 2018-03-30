Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 3/30/2018 2:20 PM

Plate umpire leaves game in Detroit, hit in mask by pitch

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DETROIT -- Plate umpire Mike Everitt has left a game between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates after being hit in the mask by a pitch.

The game on Friday was delayed a few minutes in the eighth inning because of the injury.

Pirates reliever George Kontos threw a pitch that sailed past catcher Francisco Cervelli and caught Everitt. The crew chief stayed on his feet, with Cervelli helping steady him, and rolled his neck around a bit. Everitt eventually left the field.

Tony Randazzo, who had been umpiring second base, took over behind the plate after Everitt's departure and the game continued with three umps.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account