updated: 3/30/2018 10:57 AM

Indiana German festival considers building medieval village

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DUBOIS, Ind. -- A southwestern Indiana group is considering building a replica of a medieval village to host its annual festival that celebrates the region's German heritage.

Catherine LeBlanc is co-organizer of the Rosenvolk German Medieval Festival. She tells The Herald that several businesses and foundations have contacted the group offering support and funding for the proposed $5 million project in northeast Dubois (doo-BOYS') County.

The group is waiting for the federal government to approve its application for nonprofit and tax-exempt status.

Festival organizers have an option of purchasing 150 acres (60.7 hectares) of farmland in the small, unincorporated community of Dubois. Plans call for building a castle, culinary school, banquet hall, medieval dinner tournament area and meadery.

The festival draws thousands to the area for a weekend in October.

Information from: The Herald, http://www.dcherald.com

