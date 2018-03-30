Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/30/2018 1:00 PM

New Jersey fights challenge to $225 million Exxon settlement

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection is fighting an attempt by environmental groups to throw out a $225 million pollution settlement between the state and Exxon.

In a court filing, the groups contend then-Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, settled in 2015 for "pennies on the dollar" over years of pollution at two refinery sites.

Earlier state estimates put damages at $8.9 billion.

An appeals court has already said the $225 million settlement was reasonable, and the environmental groups appealed. In a filing dated Thursday, the DEP urged the state Supreme Court not to hear the case.

The New Jersey Sierra Club and other groups had been hopeful new Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's administration would take a different stance than Christie.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account